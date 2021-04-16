Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DUI Driver Who Nearly Caused Crash Tried Leaving Heroin In Patrol Car, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Roy WilliamsWilliam J. Roy IV
Roy WilliamsWilliam J. Roy IV Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional PD

A Delaware driver who almost hit another vehicle in Chester County who refused to submit a chemical test of his blood tried to leave heroin and other narcotics in the back of a police car, authorities said.

Police stopped William J. Roy IV, on the 100 block of Prospect Avenue in West Grove around 9:55 p.m. April 6, the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department said in a release.

Officers noticed signs of impairment upon making contact with Roy, 30, of Bear, DE, who subsequently failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Roy was arrested for suspicion of DUI, but refused to submit to a chemical test of his blood, authorities said. 

Authorities found Buprenorphine and Naloxone film, and a straw in his wallet, they said.

Roy was also found to have discarded more of the Buprenorphine and Naloxone and baggies of heroin in the back of the patrol vehicle during transport, authorities said.

Roy was charged with DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and related summary traffic offenses.

He was processed and released pending issuance of a summons. Charges filed in MDC 15-4-04. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

