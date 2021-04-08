DA: West Chester Man Hit With New Charges After 2nd Sexual Abuse Victim Comes Forward

A West Chester man previously accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 at his home, is facing additional charges after a second child victim came forward, authorities said.

Russell Thayer Bullitt, 76, was arrested and charged on May 1 for incidents that authorities say occurred over a four-year span, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Chester County Detectives on April 28 learned that Bullitt had sexually abused a child inside his home when the child was between five and nine years old, authorities said.

The victim revealed the abuse because the child was concerned Bullitt was grooming another child to be sexually abused, the DA's office said.

The parents of the second victim contacted investigators on July 21 after the child revealed to them that she had been sexually abused on multiple occasions between 2020 and 2021 when she was at Bullitt's house, authorities said.

“What the defendant did to these two children is reprehensible, and my office will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law," DA Deb Ryan said.

"The courage of the victims to disclose their abuse is remarkable for their young ages. Adults must ensure that our children are kept safe by educating themselves and their children about safe and not safe touches. Taking a free Stewards of Children class is an important step toward learning about these safeguards.”

Bullitt was arraigned on new charges of 20 counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and related offenses.

Bullitt, who is currently in Chester County Prison without bail, is already facing 50 counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under 13, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and related charges.

Chester County Detectives are investigating. Assistant District Attorney Sam Bonsall is the prosecutor.

Call Childline at 1-800-932-0313 if you suspect a child is being abused.

Contact County Coordinator Katie Walters at kwalters@chesco.org or 610-344-6115 for more information about the free Stewards of Children workshop.

