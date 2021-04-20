DA: PA Man Convicted After Photos, Videos Show Him With Gun, Drugs Seized At West Goshen Hotel

A Pennsylvania man was convicted after photos and videos showed him with a gun and drugs that were found in a West Goshen hotel room in 2019, authorities announced Tuesday.

West Goshen police arrived at the Microtel Inn & Suites in response to a 911 call from a man who said there were several people with guns banging on his door on Dec. 6, 2019, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

Timothy Shoates, 39, of Bellefonte (Centre County), and an acquaintance told arriving officers that people with guns had been following them and were banging on the door, the DA's office said.

Police then noticed an odor of marijuana, which promoted a search of the room, authorities said.

Officers recovered the marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic pistol with an altered serial number, the DA's office said.

While both Shoates and the acquaintance were taken into custody, a second search of the room uncovered 16 bags of marijuana and 75 Ecstasy pills, the DA's office said.

At trial, Shoates claimed the gun and drugs were not his despite photos and videos that showed him with the items, authorities said.

“The outstanding investigative efforts of the West Goshen Police Department are what led to this dangerous defendant being taken off the streets," DA Deb Ryan said.

"At a time when law enforcement is under tremendous scrutiny, Chester County residents should take pride in knowing that good policing and good police officers are part of their community.”

Shoates was convicted by a jury of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

The case was investigated by the West Goshen Police Department.

Assistant District Attorneys Alexis Shaw and Theresa Kapp were the assigned prosecutors.

The case was tried before Judge Analisa Sondergaard.

