DA: Jury Finds Chester County Man Guilty But Mentally Ill In Strangulation Death Of Woman, 64

A jury found an Oxford man guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation after a 64-year-old woman was found strangled in the home she shared with him in 2018, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Oxford police were called to a home on Brick Road in East Nottingham Township on Dec. 29, 2018, for the report of an unresponsive female in the bathroom, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

When officers arrived, Daniel Proffitt, 47, was outside the home and claimed that the victim had attacked him with a butcher knife so he killed her in self-defense, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Proffitt and the victim argued earlier in the day, but he had left the home.

When he returned later, he broke into the bathroom while the woman was naked and about to take a bath, the DA's office said. He grabbed the victim’s throat and strangled her until she died.

Investigators later learned that the victim was fearful of Proffitt after multiple arguments.

Police also recovered a text the woman sent to a friend before her death that stated “If something happens to me Danny Profitt did it," authorities said.

She was killed hours later.

“The victim died a horrific death by strangulation at the hands of the defendant. This was a violent, premeditated criminal act that truly demonstrated his depravity and callousness," DA Deb Ryan said.

"Today the jury gave justice to Anna Johnson and her loved ones. We are grateful to them for their serious deliberations. We thank the Pennsylvania State Police, Oxford Police Department, and Chester County Detectives for all of their hard work and commitment to this case. This was an excellent example of teamwork and collaboration.”

He will be formally sentenced at a later date but will spend his life behind bars.

PSP handled the investigation.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Frei and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hollander were the prosecutors.

