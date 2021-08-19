DA: Abusive Philly BF Killed GF's Brother After She Tried Leaving Him

Authorities have released harrowing details in the June 22 shooting in Chester County.

Lynelle Flowers, 26, and Zahir Randall, 21 -- both of Philadelphia -- were arrested and charged with homicide, first-degree murder and more, in connection with the shooting death of Tariq Scott, Jr., in Sadsbury, the Chester County DA's Office and PA State Police said.

An investigation found that Flowers is the father of 22-year-old Scott's sister's two children.

Two days earlier, Flowers physically assaulted Scott's sister in their shared Philadelphia home after she said she was leaving him and taking the kids, Ryan said.

Flowers punched and choked her and then slammed her against the floor, DA Deborah Ryan said.

She sustained a concussion and bruising to her left eye socket. He also threatened to kill her father and stepfather, both of whom live in Chester County.

That same day, more of Scott's relatives went to Philadelphia from Chester County to take custody of the children, but Flowers and his family members assaulted them.

While Scott's sister was at their house to take her belongings, the defendant was seen retrieving what is believed to be a handgun he kept on top of the kitchen cabinet, authorities said.

The victim’s sister told others, including the victim, about the threats Flowers made. The victim’s father told investigators that Flowers called him numerous times between June 20 and June 21, asking for his address so he could fight him, according to Ryan. Scott's father eventually blocked his harassing phone calls.

Then, on June 22, Randall drove Flowers to Sadsbury Township from Philadelphia to commit murder, according to Ryan.

The two waited near Scott's home for approximately one hour.

Flowers got out of the car and shot Scott while he was seated in his girlfriend’s car with her and her 1-year-old child, Ryan said.

The three were sitting in a car outside a home on the 1900 block of Valley Drive when Flowers fired multiple shots at close range into the vehicle, killing Scott, Ryan said.

Scott's girlfriend dove into the back seat to protect her child and called 911.

Flowers and Randall immediately fled the scene, where fired cartridge casings and two projectiles were found, Ryan said

PSP is investigating. Deputy District Attorney Bill Judge is the assigned prosecutor.

If you have information about this case, please call PSP-Embreeville at 610-486- 6280.

