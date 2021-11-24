Contact Us
Police & Fire

Contractor Who Ran Off With $30K For Unfinished Work Sought By West Chester Police

Nicole Acosta
James Naylor Small
James Naylor Small Photo Credit: West Chester PD

Police in Chester County are looking for a contractor who ran off with thousands of dollars for a job he never completed.

James Naylor Small is facing contractor fraud charges after a victim told police that they paid Small more than $30,000 to complete work, but Small never finished it, according to the West Chester Police Department.

Small was the owner and operator of Mid-Atlantic Home Repair, police said.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall and approximately 190 to 200 pounds. 

Small was last seen in Delaware City, Delaware, and has eluded capture since December 2020, according to police.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Corporal Harry O'Neill at 610-457-5478 or honeill@west-chester.com.

