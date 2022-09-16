Community Rallies Behind PA Family Hit By Drunk Driver, Left With Medical Debt

A Pennsylvania community is rallying behind a tight-knit family after they were hit by a drunk driver on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to a fundraiser made on their behalf.

The crash sent Maureen Connolly and several members of the Stauffer family to the hospital, according to the GoFundMe based out of Malvern, PA.

"Kate, Nick, and Mo are all stable, but Larry is still in critical condition," reads the fundraiser, launched by Kay S. Bee.

After suffering from multiple lesions, broken bones, and undergoing several surgeries, Larry faces a long road to recovery.

Bee created the GoFundMe page to assist the family in paying the mountain of medical bills that have suddenly piled up.

"The other son, Mike and daughter, Liz, will be taking charge as the primary caregivers, affecting their financial abilities to pay their mortgage, rent, and other bills," she wrote.

"As you can imagine, outside of the emotional and physical obstacles this family is about to face, this will take a toll on their financial situations."

Liz had to leave her full-time job and Kate, a preschool teacher at a small private school, will be out long-term with no financial relief, according to the fundraiser.

Most importantly, the family business, Stauffer Electric, will be shut down for the foreseeable future, leaving Nick and Mike without full-time jobs. Bee says it's what pays most of the family bills.

"The Stauffer family would genuinely do anything for anyone," Bee wrote. "They have not only been there for each other but for anyone that might ever need it."

"So it is our turn to return the favor and help support these amazing people."

The page had raised $60,000 in just two days.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

