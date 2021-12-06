Chester County Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Friend While Playing Dice

A 20-year-old Coatesville man playing with a handgun accidentally shot and killed his friend while playing dice, authorities announced.

Dapree Bryant and Daryl Perry, 18, were playing dice at a house on the 300block of Community Lane in Coatesville on May 29, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Perry was sitting in a chair looking at his phone when Bryant picked up a gun sitting on a plastic tub in the garage and began to play with it, Ryan said.

The 9mm "ghost gun" went off and struck Perry, authorities said.

Police arriving at the scene found blood on the driveway and outside a garage.

Bryant and another person at the scene brought Perry to a hospital. He was later transferred to Paoli Hospital, where he died the following day.

Police were initially told that an unknown gunman fired into the garage and struck Perry, but were later told that Bryant had accidentally discharged the weapon, Ryan said.

The gun and a box of bullets were found in Bryant's car, authorities said. Bryant does not have a license to carry a gun.

On June 2, Coatesville police recovered another firearm that was used in the shooting, authorities said.

Bryant was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and related offenses.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16, before Magisterial District Judge Hines. Bail was set at $100,000.

