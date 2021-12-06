Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Chester County Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Friend While Playing Dice

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Dapree Bryant
Dapree Bryant Photo Credit: Chester County DA's Office

A 20-year-old Coatesville man playing with a handgun accidentally shot and killed his friend while playing dice, authorities announced.

Dapree Bryant and Daryl Perry, 18, were playing dice at a house on the 300block of Community Lane in Coatesville on May 29, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Perry was sitting in a chair looking at his phone when Bryant picked up a gun sitting on a plastic tub in the garage and began to play with it, Ryan said. 

The 9mm "ghost gun" went off and struck Perry, authorities said.

Police arriving at the scene found blood on the driveway and outside a garage.

Bryant and another person at the scene brought Perry to a hospital. He was later transferred to Paoli Hospital, where he died the following day.

Police were initially told that an unknown gunman fired into the garage and struck Perry, but were later told that Bryant had accidentally discharged the weapon, Ryan said.

The gun and a box of bullets were found in Bryant's car, authorities said. Bryant does not have a license to carry a gun.

On June 2, Coatesville police recovered another firearm that was used in the shooting, authorities said.

Bryant was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and related offenses.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16, before Magisterial District Judge Hines. Bail was set at $100,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.