Chesco Teen Saves Choking Peer With Heimlich, District Says

A quick-thinking Chester County teen saved the life of a choking classmate, according to Coatesville Area School District officials.

Coatesville High School student Jonathan Rivera forgot to take the cap off his asthma inhaler before using it, lodging the small piece of plastic in his windpipe, he told Local Daily News.

That's when his classmate Jabari Stocker stepped in to render life-saving aid, the district said on Facebook. Rivera declined medical attention after the incident, the outlet said.

