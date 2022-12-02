Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
Police & Fire

Chesco Teen Saves Choking Peer With Heimlich, District Says

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Coatesville high schooler Jabari Stocker, left, saved the life of his choking classmate Jonathan Rivera, right, using the Heimlich maneuver, district officials say.
Coatesville high schooler Jabari Stocker, left, saved the life of his choking classmate Jonathan Rivera, right, using the Heimlich maneuver, district officials say. Photo Credit: Facebook/Coatesville Area School District

A quick-thinking Chester County teen saved the life of a choking classmate, according to Coatesville Area School District officials.  

Coatesville High School student Jonathan Rivera forgot to take the cap off his asthma inhaler before using it, lodging the small piece of plastic in his windpipe, he told Local Daily News. 

That's when his classmate Jabari Stocker stepped in to render life-saving aid, the district said on Facebook. Rivera declined medical attention after the incident, the outlet said.

Click here for more from Local Daily News.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.