Chesco Man Exposed Himself At Wawa, Cops Say

Mac Bullock
The suspected West Whiteland Wawa flasher
Authorities in Chester County are seeking the Wawa shopper who they said flashed other customers on Monday afternoon. 

West Whiteland police said the suspect walked into the store at 10 West Boot Road at about 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 6 and "exposed his genitals" for all to see. 

Investigators have released a photo of the suspect and are asking the public to keep an eye out. To submit a tip, call Det. Scott Pezick at 484-875-6021 or email spezick@westwhiteland.org.

