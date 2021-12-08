BF Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Bloodstained Suburban Philly Home: DA

A 31-year-old man was in police custody after his 21-year-old girlfriend was found dead in their Suburban Philly home, authorities said.

Leroy Brahm was arrested in the assault of Annabel Meenan, whose body was found on Dec. 4 in the Spring City house they shared, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and East Vincent Township Police said.

East Vincent Township police were called to the 800 block of Buttonwood Avenue on reports of a medical emergency where they found Meenan lying on the living room floor with wounds to her face, chest, arms, and legs, Ryan's office said.

Brahm was at the scene when police and EMS arrived but had made no attempt at life-saving measures, authorities said. Police started CPR with the assistance of Friendship Ambulance and Meenan was transported to Phoenixville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctors told investigators that Meenan had extensive trauma on her head and face and lacerations on the rest of her body, including her arms, legs, and pelvic area.

Detectives learned that the Meenan and Brahm were drinking alcohol the previous night at the Black Horse Tavern in Phoenixville and continued to do so when they got home.

Investigators found bloodstains on the kitchen walls, the oven’s glass door shattered, a hole in the wall, and the victim’s damaged cell phone on the floor. There was bruising to his hand and finger and bruising and swelling to his ankle.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 5, and investigators are awaiting additional testing results before a final report will be issued.

Brahm has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

The investigation into the cause and manner of her death is still ongoing. He is being held at Chester County Prison on $1 million bail.

“The wounds on the victim and other evidence recovered indicate that she experienced hours of unimaginable and relentless abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, Leroy Brahm, and we will hold him accountable to the full extent of the law," DA Deb Ryan said.

"While it is clear the defendant inflicted this vicious beating on her, we are still awaiting confirmation about the exact cause and manner of her death. We will continue to investigate and update the public as soon as we are able. This is a tragic case of senseless loss for Annabel’s family and loved ones.”

Chester County Detectives and East Vincent Township Police are investigating. ADA Kate Wright is the assigned prosecutor. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

If you feel unsafe around someone you love, contact the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s 24/7 hotline at 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

