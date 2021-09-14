Contact Us
Bar Fight Shooting Leads To Arrest In West Chester

Nicole Acosta
Jayronn Harris
Jayronn Harris Photo Credit: West Chester PD

A bar fight shooting in West Chester lead to the arrest of a Brookhaven man this month, authorities said.

Jayronn Harris, 25, is accused of firing four shots from a handgun outside of a bar in the 50 block of West Gay Street around 2 a.m. on Aug. 23, West Chester police said.

Two of the shots struck a business on the street, police said. No injuries were reported.

Harris was apprehended on Sept. 9 by the City of Chester Police Department.

He was was remanded to Chester County Prison after not posting $500,000 cash bail.

