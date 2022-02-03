Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice
Chester Daily Voice

ARSON: Homeless Man Started Fire That Damaged Restaurant In Coatesville, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Courtesy: IrishEyez Photography

A 67-year-old homeless man was accused of starting a fire that destroyed a restaurant in Coatesville, authorities said.

Robert Hines broke the front window of the Midway Bar & Grill on East Lincoln Highway and intentionally set multiple items on fire around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, according to surveillance footage obtained by Coatesville police.

Responding firefighters found flames coming from the kitchen area, police said.

Hines was arraigned on arson charges and subsequently remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, police said.

Anyone with further information on the fire is urged to contact Coatesville City's Detective Sergeant Brandon Harris at (610)-384-2300 ext. 3212.

