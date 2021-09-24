'Arrest Me? I'll Shoot You,' Alleged Drug Dealer Threatens West Chester Police

A drug dealer who threatened to shoot at West Chester police officers if he was arrested was taken into custody on Tuesday, authorities said.

In August, the West Chester Borough Police Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation into Steven Reaney, 30, on the suspicion that he was selling methamphetamine, police said.

A search warrant for Reaney's North Everhart Street home was served on Tuesday.

Reaney threatened to shoot at police if they ever attempted to take him into custody. He had fortified his apartment to prevent officers from entering, authorities said.

However, with help from the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team, Reaney was taken into custody.

The search found seized a polymer 80 rifle and handgun, a Winchester 870 shotgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police said.

Investigators also seized body armor with a shotgun holster, two gas masks, over $1,500 in cash, electronic scales, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, authorities said.

Reaney has prior felony convictions to include criminal conspiracy for manufacturing a controlled substance, which makes it illegal for him to own or be in possession of a firearm.

Reaney was taken to Chester County Prison,

A preliminary hearing is pending.

