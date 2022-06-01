Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old Girl In Philly Area

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr
Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Philadelphia area.

Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr was last seen in the Mount Airy neighborhood, where she may have boarded a SEPTA bus around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, West Chester police said.

She is believed to be wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, a light-colored mini-skirt, and gray sneakers, according to police.

Ramirez Gabr is described as 5’2” to 5’4”, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department at 610-696-2700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.