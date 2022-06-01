Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old Girl In Philly Area

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Philadelphia area.

Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr was last seen in the Mount Airy neighborhood, where she may have boarded a SEPTA bus around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, West Chester police said.

She is believed to be wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, a light-colored mini-skirt, and gray sneakers, according to police.

Ramirez Gabr is described as 5’2” to 5’4”, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department at 610-696-2700.

