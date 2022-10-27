6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police

The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced.

Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear.

Officials had issued an Amber Alert for Moss after she disappeared from East Ward Elementary School around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

She was at the school for a court-ordered, supervised visit with her mother, 37-year-old Vanessa Gutshall, who police said abducted her.

Hours before she was located Thursday afternoon, state police said Moss and Gusthall had been sighted "in and around Harrisburg, Lancaster, Columbia, Ephrata, Wrightsville, and York."

Authorities have said they believed Moss "may [have been] at risk of harm or injury," though they did not describe their reasoning.

"Just because her mother is involved does not mean she is in less danger," said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. "Zoe needs the eyes and ears of every adult to bring her to safety.”

This is a developing story.

