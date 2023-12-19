James Robert Brock, 49, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related counts, according to borough police.

Officers were called to the Everhart Condos around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1 after witnesses reported screaming, the department said in a release.

Police claimed Brock had assaulted someone in the apartment and "became belligerent" when confronted by the officers. Brock allegedly resisted and headbutted the officer who tried to place him in custody, authorities claimed.

He was eventually arrested and taken to Chester County prison, according to the release. Court records show Brock's formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.