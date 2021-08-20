Chester County Native, Musical Artist Tyler Prescott Dies, 35

Chester County native Tyler Prescott died on Aug. 13 at the age of 35.

Born in Bryn Mawr, Prescott was a dancer, singer, and musician on the guitar, having performed throughout West Chester, according to his obituary.

He also worked for nine years as a server at Victory Brewing Company in Downingtown and as a gardener, his obit says.

His obituary remembered him as someone with "radiant energy" who brought "beauty, light, and joy to everyone he met."

He is survived by his parents, Lisa Weinhold Prescott and Doug Prescott; his brother Robin; sister-in-law Ali, and nephews Beau and Julian, as well as step-mother Leigh and step-siblings Jackson, Sidney, and Graham.

Prescott's loved ones are collecting donations in his honor to benefit two organizations: A Path to Hope and The Believe & Achieve Foundation.

Memorial services will be held on Aug. 27 at East Goshen Township Park on Paoli Pike in West Chester.

If you are, or anyone you know is in crisis, please send a text to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line and be connected with a counselor 24/7.

