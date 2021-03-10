Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
US News Ranks Top 10 High Schools In Pennsylvania

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Wissahickon High School in Ambler.
Wissahickon High School in Ambler. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Schools in Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties were named among the top 10 best high schools in Pennsylvania, according to U.S News & World Report.

The state is comprised of 640 districts, 754 high schools, 41,016 teachers and 598,770 students enrolled, the report says.

The following high schools were named the top 10:

1. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School: 1699 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County)

2. Downingtown STEM Academy: 335 Manor Ave., Downingtown (Chester County)

3. Radnor High School: 130 King Of Prussia Rd., Radnor (Montgomery County)

4. Conestoga High School: 200 Irish Rd., Berwyn (Chester County)

5. Central High School: 1700 W Olney Ave., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County)

6. Unionville High School: 750 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square (Chester County)

7. Hampton High School: 2929 Mccully Rd., Allison Park (Allegheny County)

8. Wissahickon High School: 521 Houston Rd., Ambler (Montgomery County)

9. Strath Haven High School: 205 S Providence Rd., Wallingford (Delaware County)

10. Hershey High School: 550 Homestead Rd., Hershey (Dauphin County)

