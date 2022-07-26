'TRAGIC': Support Rises For Family Of Beloved PA Man, 18, Killed In Crash After Leaving Class

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of a beloved Lehigh Valley man, who died in a brutal crash Thursday, July 21 at the age of 18.

Alessandro Gonzalez, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Rt. 100 and Blackhorse Road in West Vincent Township, local police said.

A 2022 graduate of Freedom High School, Gonzalez recently began studying automotive and diesel mechanics at Universal Technical Institute in Exton, according to his obituary.

He was driving northbound after leaving class when he suddenly crossed into the southbound lanes and was hit by another vehicle carrying a 69-year-old woman and a 13-year-old child, according to a GoFundMe and police.

He was remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, and polite manner, the fundraiser says.

Gonzalez had a variety of interests in life, including cars, boxing, and working out at the gym, his memorial says.

"He was a very caring young man who would help anyone," reads his obit.

Gonzalez leaves behind his parents Juan Carlos and Ingrid Gonzalez; two brothers, Felix Sagastume and Carlos Gonzalez; paternal grandmother, Blanca Fuentes; one uncle, Oscar Aldan and his wife Myra; and three cousins, Cindy, Brian, and Geraldine Aldan, among other loved ones.

Meanwhile, $14,502 had been raised on the GoFundMe for Gonzalez's funeral expenses in just four days.

"I’ve created this fundraiser as a way to help his family with funeral costs for this sudden and devastating passing," reads the fundraiser, launched by Melissa Negrete Ortiz.

"This an extremely difficult loss for anyone that knew him, a young life taken from us way too soon."

Gonzalez's funeral will be held at the Connell Funeral Home on East Broad Street in Bethlehem on Thursday, July 28.

"Alessandro was a student in my second-grade class. I always remember him being sweet but quiet," reads one of the many tributes on the fundraiser.

"He was a good kid and I always enjoyed teaching him."

Police believe speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

