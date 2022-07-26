Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Former NJ Resident Convicted Of Kidnapping Son
News

'TRAGIC': Support Rises For Family Of Beloved PA Man, 18, Killed In Crash After Leaving Class

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Alessandro Gonzalez
Alessandro Gonzalez Photo Credit: West Vincent Township PD (Facebook)/inset: GoFundMe

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of a beloved Lehigh Valley man, who died in a brutal crash Thursday, July 21 at the age of 18.

Alessandro Gonzalez, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Rt. 100 and Blackhorse Road in West Vincent Township, local police said.

A 2022 graduate of Freedom High School, Gonzalez recently began studying automotive and diesel mechanics at Universal Technical Institute in Exton, according to his obituary.

He was driving northbound after leaving class when he suddenly crossed into the southbound lanes and was hit by another vehicle carrying a 69-year-old woman and a 13-year-old child, according to a GoFundMe and police. 

He was remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, and polite manner, the fundraiser says.

Gonzalez had a variety of interests in life, including cars, boxing, and working out at the gym, his memorial says.

"He was a very caring young man who would help anyone," reads his obit.

Gonzalez leaves behind his parents Juan Carlos and Ingrid Gonzalez; two brothers, Felix Sagastume and Carlos Gonzalez; paternal grandmother, Blanca Fuentes; one uncle, Oscar Aldan and his wife Myra; and three cousins, Cindy, Brian, and Geraldine Aldan, among other loved ones.

Meanwhile, $14,502 had been raised on the GoFundMe for Gonzalez's funeral expenses in just four days.

"I’ve created this fundraiser as a way to help his family with funeral costs for this sudden and devastating passing," reads the fundraiser, launched by Melissa Negrete Ortiz.

"This an extremely difficult loss for anyone that knew him, a young life taken from us way too soon."

Gonzalez's funeral will be held at the Connell Funeral Home on East Broad Street in Bethlehem on Thursday, July 28.

"Alessandro was a student in my second-grade class. I always remember him being sweet but quiet," reads one of the many tributes on the fundraiser.

"He was a good kid and I always enjoyed teaching him."

Police believe speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe. 

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.