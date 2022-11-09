Contact Us
$2.6 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Chester County, Say Officials

Mr. Bottle Beverage at 521 East Lancaster Avenue in Berwyn sold a Match 6 Lotto ticket that won $2.6 million, say state lotto officials.
A convenience store in Chester County sold a Pennsylvania lottery ticket that won $2.6 million, state lotto officials have announced. 

The Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six numbers pulled in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing, officials said. 

The vendor, Mr. Bottle Beverage at 521 East Lancaster Avenue in Berwyn, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, lotto officials added. 

The winner will not be publicly identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is verified, according to the release. More than 65,000 Match 6 Lotto players won a prize in the Tuesday drawing, and all players are encouraged to double-check their tickets. 

For more, visit palottery.state.pa.us.

