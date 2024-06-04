Coatesville Parents Charged For 8-Year-Old's Fentanyl Death: Chester County DA

Police were called to Holly Back and Mousa Hawa's East Lincoln Highway home on July 26, 2023, for a child in cardiac arrest, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

They arrived to find the boy with "ashen skin" and discoloration to his mouth and ears, according to the criminal complaint.

Back told police investigators that her son complained of a headache and went to sleep after eating dinner that night. She and Hawa called 911 after finding him "wedged between the recliner and the wall" around 2:30 a.m.

While performing CPR, officers said they saw crystalline drug baggies scattered throughout the living room, including near the recliner where the child had been sleeping.

When police began speaking about the apartment as a "possible crime scene," authorities said Hawa "became belligerent and at one point said 'Get the f--- out of here!' to the officers on the scene."

Hawa later "became irate" when police told him the house would be secured pending an application for a search warrant, the criminal complaint says.

He "was more concerned about law enforcement searching the house than going to the hospital," authorities said.

The 8-year-old victim was taken to Chester County Hospital and pronounced dead, according to the DA's Office. Analysis of his blood, urine, and hair later showed traces of fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors said.

Hair samples showed the boy was exposed to the drugs before his fatal overdose on July 26, investigators added.

“Parents have a sacred responsibility to care for their children," said DA Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe. "Day after day, these defendants prioritized easy access to drugs over the health and safety of their child, leaving deadly fentanyl within arm’s reach."

"It is inexcusable. And it is murder."

Back and Hawa were charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter,

Back is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond and Hawa is awaiting arraignment, officials added.

