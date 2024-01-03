West Goshen police responded to a home on the 400 block of Hightop Road for a welfare check on 41-year-old Derek Calzadillas, who relatives said hadn't heard from him in 24 hours, Chester County District Attorney Christopher De Barrena-Sarobe said.

Through the window, responders saw a man lying unresponsive on the floor. That man was later identified as 22-year-old Kay O'Connor, who was taken to Chester County Hospital by EMS and pronounced dead, the DA said.

Calzadillas, meanwhile, was found dead in a closet inside the home.

The incident is currently being treated as a murder-suicide, police said. No firearms were involved in the incident and police did not say which man killed the other.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is being asked to please contact Sergeant Detective David Maurer of West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-696-7400 or the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

The Goshen Fire Company, Goshen Ambulance, and Good Fellowship Ambulance and EMS also responded.

