Missing West Chester Man Found Murdered, Family Says

West Chester police announced in early March that Camacho had gone missing. He had last been spotted driving his Jeep Cherokee in or around the borough in the evening on Feb. 24, according to the department.

Loved ones say that their last known location for Camacho was "heading into the direction of Philadelphia" from West Chester, where he was stopped by a state trooper.

Now, in a GoFundMe campaign, his loved ones say they were told by authorities last week that Camacho had died.

"My grandmother, Isabel Camacho, received a call Friday, May 12th, from the Philadelphia Police Department with the tragic news that Javier was murdered," wrote page organizer Mariah Jimenez, Javier's niece.

Daily Voice has reached out to Philadelphia police for comment.

Jimenez said her uncle wanted to be cremated, but that the suddenness of his loss has left the family unprepared to carry out his final wishes.

"My grandmother is 68 years old and does not work. She lives a simple life and can’t afford this on her own," she wrote.

"On behalf of my grandmother, I humbly ask for your help so that she is able to fulfill my uncle’s wishes and pay off other expenses that are now her responsibility."

Jiminez says the family is devastated by Camacho's death, and recalled her uncle as "hard-working and family oriented."

"My grandmother is heartbroken," the 48-year-old's niece wrote. "She raised Javier as her own and into the man he was today."

"He is and will be greatly missed!"

