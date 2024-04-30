Search For Missing Boy Ends In Tragedy For Kennett Township Family: Police

Officials were called to a Kennett Township home on the 600 block of Chandler Mill Road around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a missing 5-year-old boy who had autism, local police said.

The child was find amid a widespread search involving multiple agencies, face down in a neighbor's pond, police said. Officers dove into the pond and rescued the boy, starting life-saving measures immediately.

Despite all efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at Dupont Hospital, police said.

