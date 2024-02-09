Leroy Brahm III, now 33 of Spring City, has been convicted of the following in connection with the Dec. 4, 2021, killing of 21-year-old Annabel Rose Meenan and months of abuses leading up to her death:

Homicide Murder Of The First Degree.

Felony Murder Of The Third Degree.

Homicide- Criminal Homicide Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck.

Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (Four Counts).

Misdemeanor Simple Assault (Four Counts).

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Four Counts).

Felony Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck.

The Homicide Murder Of The First Degree charge means Leroy will spend the rest of his life in prison as that is the minimum sentence under Pennsylvania state law.

The couple lived alone in the 800 block of Buttonwood Avenue in East Vincent Township. Much of the abuse the month before her murder was captured on a home security camera. The earliest abuse saved on the security system showed that Annabel's leg was fractured following a beating, according to the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause — later confirmed by the coroner.

On Nov. 11, 2021, Annabel was heard in a recording saying "What the f*** and I doing, who the f*** am I dating." She went on to talk about needing space, how she could no longer walk properly, adding, "I can't take this abuse anymore." Unfortunately, she did continue to take it, being strangled to the point of becoming unconscious just two days later, as detailed in the affidavit.

On the 23rd he beat her 21 times in the face and body — yet again strangling her, the police explained citing the videos.

The night of her murder she was beaten relentlessly for 2 hours and 21 minutes; kicking, stomping, and dragging her by the hair, in four different rooms of their home, the police noted in the affidavit again citing the videos. She tried to defend herself and crawl away but he only came back at her harder, punching or striking her 85 more times and stomping or kicking her 80 more times.

When Leroy called the police at 7:07 a.m., he said she was "choking and gargling" after a late night of drinking, but first responders arriving at 7:12 a.m. found her only in her panties covered in bruises, bite marks, lacerations, and with no pulse, the affidavit notes. Police and later EMS did CPR and rushed her to the Phoenixville Emergency Room where she died at 7:58 a.m.

Her cause of death was "cardiac arrest following physical assault while intoxicated," the affidavit reads citing the coroner. She had "multiple blunt force injuries to her head, face, and torso as well as injuries to her extremities and multiple rib fractures," the coroner noted. The manner of death was homicide.

Investigators found bloodstains on the kitchen walls, the oven’s glass door shattered, a hole in the wall, and the victim’s damaged cell phone on the floor as Daily Voice previously reported. There was also bruising to Leroy's hand and finger and bruising and swelling to his ankle.

District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said, “The Defendant unfathomably, brutally, and systematically beat his girlfriend to death during the course of a night. The jury rightfully recognized that the Defendant was guilty of all charges.”

Leroy's official sentencing for all the charges is scheduled for Feb. 12, according to an updated court docket.

Annabel was a class of 2009 graduate of Saint Philip & James Elementary School, according to her Facebook. She went on to graduate with the class of 2018 from Downingtown East High School where "she played flugelhorn in the marching band and was a cheerleader. She also loved drawing and painting, playing the bass guitar, and playing softball," as stated in her obituary.

She also enjoyed thrift shopping, concerts, visiting Ocean City, NJ, playing with her pets, and "endlessly caring" for her patients at the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, as noted in her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, brother and sister, and extended family. She was interred at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester.

Instead of flowers, her family had donations made in her name to A Woman’s Place, click here to donate.

If you feel unsafe around someone you love, contact the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s 24/7 hotline at 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

