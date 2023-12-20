Heavily Abused Dog In S. Coatesville Has Leg Amputated, Suspect Facing Charges: Rescuers

Police showed up to a South Coatesville home after a tipster "couldn't stand hearing her cries," as she had been crying and yelping in pain, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

She had suffered a severed back leg, fractured ribs, and an open wound on her face. Ava was rushed her to VRC Specialty Hospital in Malvern for emergency treatment and remains hospitalized with multiple injuries all over her body in various stages of healing, likely from sustained abuse over time, the SPCA said.

"One of Ava’s eyes has been severely damaged, and she has multiple older fractures in her leg and ribs, as well as damage to her lungs and multiple broken teeth," the SPCA wrote. "She will need to have her maimed leg surgically amputated."

While they haven't been publicly identified, a suspect is facing four felony counts of aggravated cruelty charges and four misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect charges.

Click here to support Ava's fight.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.