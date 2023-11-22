Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

'First Grinch Of The Season': Package Thief Wanted In Chesco, Police Say

It's that time of year again, say Westtown-East Goshen police. 

<p>The Westtown package thief on Nov. 14, according to police.&nbsp;</p>

The Westtown package thief on Nov. 14, according to police. 

 Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Investigators are looking for the "Grinch" who stole several Amazon packages from a home on Carrie Lane in Westtown, the department said. 

A doorbell camera video shows the thief taking the packages on Nov. 14 around 1:50 p.m., according to police. Any other area residents with security cameras are asked to check their footage from that day, officials said. 

He is described as a man in his 20s wearing a black hat and a gray T-shirt with "Pentair" written across the chest. 

Anyone who can identify him should call  Det. David Hale at 610-692-9600 ext. 216 or email dhale@wegopd.org.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE