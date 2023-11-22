'First Grinch Of The Season': Package Thief Wanted In Chesco, Police Say

Investigators are looking for the "Grinch" who stole several Amazon packages from a home on Carrie Lane in Westtown, the department said.

A doorbell camera video shows the thief taking the packages on Nov. 14 around 1:50 p.m., according to police. Any other area residents with security cameras are asked to check their footage from that day, officials said.

He is described as a man in his 20s wearing a black hat and a gray T-shirt with "Pentair" written across the chest.

Anyone who can identify him should call Det. David Hale at 610-692-9600 ext. 216 or email dhale@wegopd.org.

