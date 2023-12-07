Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze In Chester County (Photos)

Cochranville Fire Company was called to a three-story home on Bailey Crossroads Road just before 6:30 a.m., the department said in a release.

All residents were safely evacuated and firefighters got to work attacking the blaze from two sides of the building, according to Company brass. First responders from neighboring units were on scene assisting, officials noted.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to remove some belongings from the less-damaged parts of the home, authorities said. Units were on the scene for about 3.5 hours in total.

Keystone Valley Fire Department, West Grove Fire Company, Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company, Avondale Fire Company, Westwood Fire Company, Medic 94 - Southern Chester County EMS, Christiana Community Ambulance- Lancaster Station 46, Bart Township Fire Company, Christiana Fire Company (Lancaster), and Quarryville Fire Company also assisted, officials added.

