Driver Wanted For Kennett Square Hit-Run, Police Say

A man in a white Chrysler 200 pulled onto Center Street from Scarlett Alley and struck another car after running the stop sign on West Cypress Street, according to authorities.

He "pulled over and briefly interacted with the other vehicle" before leaving the scene, police said. Investigators believe he fled south on Center Street and then turned east on Magnolia Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kennett Square police at 610-444-0501 or submit a tip online.

