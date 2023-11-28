Fake Door-To-Door Contractor Sexually Assaulted PA Woman In Her Home: Authorities

Three men were going door-to-door on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22, claiming to represent Everest Roofing & Masonry contracting — a company that does not exist, according to a release from WCPD.

At one woman's home, a man who introduced himself as "Jimmy" handed over an Everest Roofing business card before going into her house and sexually assaulting her, investigators said.

The victim reported the attack and police called the phone number on the business card to set up a "meeting," the release says.

Two men showed up and were immediately taken into custody, according to police:

James McDonagh, 22, of Ireland is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent and related counts, court records show.

is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent and related counts, court records show. John Delaney, 27, of England is charged with deceptive business practices and related counts, court records show.

Neither man has a fixed residence in the United States, police said. They had "Everest Roofing" lanyards, ID badges, and a receipt book at the time of their arrests, authorities added.

Anyone who had contact with either man or paid them deposits on a home improvement project can call West Chester Police Detectives at 610-436-1337.

