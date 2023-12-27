Jefferson Mejia Gonzalez surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, Dec. 27, police in Coatesville said.

Tiffani Szabara, who captured Gonzalez on home surveillance footage multiple times, says he is the family's neighbor.

"I’m so relieved," Szabara tells Daily Voice. "My daughter was definitely excited and relieved that it’ll never happen again."

The story began circulating when Szabara posted footage of a burglar to her Facebook page pleading for help.

She said the man had broken into her home repeatedly and went straight to the top of the stairs, where he stood and watched her 9-year-old daughter sleep before dawn, at least four times.

"PLEASE HELP ME CATCH THIS PEDOPHILE!!!!" she wrote. "I am single mom with 4 girls and he’s been watching us for months and has successfully broke in 3x with many other attempts to get in as well. It’s always between the hours of 3-5am."

Gonzalez faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, interface with custody of children, criminal mischief, harassment, and stalking.

