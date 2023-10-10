Chesco Prison Guard Was Selling Drugs to Inmates, DA Says

Antoine Williams, 27, is charged with eight felony counts of possession with intent to distribute and related offenses, said District Attorney Deb Ryan's Office.

Jail staff said they were investigating drug use at the prison in June when an inmate told them his cellmate had paid Williams for Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

A different inmate later told authorities that the 27-year-old guard also sold tobacco and K-2, a synthetic "designer drug" meant to mimic the effects of marijuana, the DA said.

Both inmates claimed that Williams smuggled the drugs in a glove or in small plastic trash bags, and said he took payment through outside individuals on Cash App, per prosecutors.

Police say Williams was spotted on video placing rolls of trash bags on cell bars in L-block. They also claim to have uncovered nine different Cash App accounts linked to the alleged scheme.

“The defendant was hired as a correctional officer to uphold the law and keep order in the prison, but he completely violated his position of authority," DA Ryan said.

"No one is above the law."

Williams was released after posting $150,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.