Body 'Wrapped In Plastic, Lit On Fire' On Chester County Road Identified:DA

He was 32-year-old Rolando Blanco-Duartes of Brooklyn, New York, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan's Office said.

The remains were found near the 2300 block of Eagle Farms Road in West Vincent Township on Sunday, June 18, authorities said previously.

DA Ryan's Office asked for help identifying the remains, which were found "wrapped in plastic, and lit on fire." Photos were circulated of the victim's shirt and a piece of jewelry located at the scene.

Investigators believe Blanco-Duartes was shot dead in Brooklyn and driven some 120 miles to West Vincent where he was found.

"There are no known connections to any party involved in the county," prosecutors said. "Law enforcement believes this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community."

Chester County authorities will continue to cooperate with investigators in New York, they added.

