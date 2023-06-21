Unidentified Body Found At Scene Of 'Suspicious' Fire In Chester County: DA

It happened in the West Vincent Township section of Chester Springs on Sunday, June 18, said District Attorney Deb Ryan's Office in a statement.

Authorities were called to the 2300 block of Eagle Farm Road around 5:30 p.m., where they found the body on the south side of the street, according to the release.

Both the fire and the man's death are "suspicious," the DA's Office said.

The victim is described as a Latino man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was 5-foot-2 and about 155 pounds with black hair buzzed short on the sides and kept longer up top, authorities wrote.

His hairline was "slightly receding," he had a short, black goatee and mustache, and his eyes were brown, investigators said.

Police found no "distinguishing scars, marks, tattoos, or jewelry" on the body, but said a small oval pendant depicting Our Lady of Guadalupe was located near him. The victim was wearing dark-colored pants and a red Alberto Cardinali T-shirt with a vertical zipper and graphic on the upper left chest, authorities noted.

Photos of both the pendant and shirt are being circulated by the District Attorney's Office, and anyone who recognizes them should call Det. Robert Balchunis at 610-344-5341.

Additionally, drivers who "observed any people or vehicles" on Eagle Farm Road between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Sunday are asked to call West Vincent Township Police at 610-458-3205.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.