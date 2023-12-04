Fair 46°

SHARE

Bar Patron Slashes Woman With Knife In West Chester, Police Say

A Downingtown man is accused of attacking a woman with a knife at a West Chester bar early Sunday morning, Dec. 3, according to authorities.  

<p>Mark Kowalski; West Chester police&nbsp;</p>

Mark Kowalski; West Chester police 

 Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The victim was inside Kildare's Pub on West Gay Street when 24-year-old Mark Kowalsky pulled out a blade and slashed her across the hand, police said. 

He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment, said WCPD. 

Kowalsky was released after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Marc J. Lieberman for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 15. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE