Bar Patron Slashes Woman With Knife In West Chester, Police Say

The victim was inside Kildare's Pub on West Gay Street when 24-year-old Mark Kowalsky pulled out a blade and slashed her across the hand, police said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment, said WCPD.

Kowalsky was released after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Marc J. Lieberman for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 15.

