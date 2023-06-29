4-Year-Old Missing Out Of Chester County: State Police

Preston Ferko was last seen near Milligan Street in Phoenixville around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, troopers said in a release. He is described as 3-foot-7 and 35 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Ferko was last seen with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko, who is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, state police said. Joseph Dallas Ferko drives a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania tag number LPD7572.

Police believe the child "may be at special risk for harm or injury."

If seen, call 911 or call the Phoenixville Borough Police Department at 610-935-2440.

