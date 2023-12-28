Justin "JJ" Ruszin of West Grove was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 10:46 p.m. on Dec. 27, Trooper Michael Carter details in the release.

JJ had been traveling east on West Baltimore Pike when the rain picked up. In the deluge he lost control of his vehicle — "exiting the roadway striking a concrete wall and a utility pole. The motor vehicle also caught fire," Carter wrote.

The West Grove Fire Company, Medic 94, EMS, and the Chester County Coroner's Officer also responded to the fatal crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours while crews repaired a utility pole.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing by PSP Avondale. Anyone with information can reach Trooper Carter at 610-268-2022.

JJ was a recent high school graduate.

He is survived by his mom, dad, sister, and extended family, according to social media.

His funeral and memorial details were not available at the time of publication.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.