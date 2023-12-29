Head-On Crash Into Stone Wall Near Basilone Bridge Leaves PA Man Dead: Police

At 12:07 a.m., police responded to River Road near the Basilone Bridge and found Steve Christiano, of Upper Black Eddy, PA, unconscious and his female passenger with a severe leg injury after their vehicle struck a stone wall head-on, officers said.

The occupants were removed from the vehicle and officers began life saving measures on Christiano, police said. Christiano was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 51, was also transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment, police said. The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 908-369-4323.

