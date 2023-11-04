Mostly Cloudy 51°

Wrong-Way, Speeding Driver Sends Police Car Into Philadelphia Corner Store

A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after a speeding, wrong-way driver struck his car and pushed it into the entrance of a corner store Saturday, Nov. 4, authorities said.

<p>At the scene.</p>

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Citizen App
Cecilia Levine
A officer assigned to the 14th District was conducting a stop on a silver Kia Sedona around 5:30 p.m. on he 400 block of E. Cambria Street, according to a PPD spokeswoman.

The Kia was speeding westbound on an eastbound block and drove into the marked police cruiser, the spokeswoman said. The vehicle was sent into the entrance of the convenience store on impact. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear if the Kia driver was in custody.

