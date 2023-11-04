Wrong-Way, Speeding Driver Sends Police Car Into Philadelphia Corner Store

A officer assigned to the 14th District was conducting a stop on a silver Kia Sedona around 5:30 p.m. on he 400 block of E. Cambria Street, according to a PPD spokeswoman.

The Kia was speeding westbound on an eastbound block and drove into the marked police cruiser, the spokeswoman said. The vehicle was sent into the entrance of the convenience store on impact. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear if the Kia driver was in custody.

