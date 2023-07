Celena Veneziale, 24, was last seen on the 5800 block of McMahon Street. She is 5' 6", 260 pounds, heavy build, brown eyes, fair complexion, with short black hair.

She has a tattoo across her chest "Lydiana" and is reported to have medical issues.

Anyone with any information Celena's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

