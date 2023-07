Both Kevin Whetstone and Lynneice Hill died on Friday, July 14.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Whetstone died of a heart attack at home. He worked in the 39th District.

Hill died after being found unresponsive in her car.

She was a 24-year veteran of the department, and was married to another officer.

Check back for service information.

