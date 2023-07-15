Mostly Cloudy 90°

Philly Officer Who Died After Being Found Unresponsive In Car Was 24-Year Veteran Lynneice Hill

Authorities have identified the Philadelphia police officer who died after being found unresponsive in her car as 24-year department veteran Lynneice Hill.

The 44-year-old was assigned to the city's 3rd police district, and was working an overtime shift when she was found unresponsive in her patrol car around 9 p.m. on the 1800 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Responders attempted CPR before rushing Hill to Jefferson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Outlaw said.

Hill is married to another "dedicated" PPD officer, according to Outlaw.

A cause of death was not provided.

