Ilena Di Toro is a Philadelphia-based public relations specialist for Debbie Goetz Media Connections, a Warwick Township firm.

Di Toro will face off against Courtney Johnston, an attorney from Denver, and reigning champ Bryan White, an analyst from Santa Maria, California, per the official "Jeopardy!" website.

The show will air at 7 p.m. on 6abc.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.