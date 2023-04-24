Toddler Killed By Falling Tree In Lower Southampton

The child was at his Lower Southampton Township home with his mom and an older sibling when sudden, strong winds swept through the area on Saturday, April 22, Bucks County Coroner Meredith J. Buck said.

The tree split, with a section approximately 25 to 30 feet long and 8 to 10 inches wide struck the boy. His mother and sibling were unharmed.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene after response and evaluation by Lower Southampton Police and Medic 114. The Bucks County Coroner’s Office responded and brought the boy's body to the Bucks County Forensic Center.

The cause of death was head injury. The manner of death is accidental.

“This horrible tragedy was an unforeseen act of nature,” Coroner Buck said. “High winds came in ahead of the thunderstorms and split a tree on the property. It fell without warning, striking the child’s head. My heart goes out to the family as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.