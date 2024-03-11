Three Taken To Hospital Following Crash: Warrington Township Police

Officials said the car collided near the intersection of Pickertown Road and Lower State Road.

The three injured victims were all riding in the same car and taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said. The person in the other car suffered a minor injury but declined to take an ambulance, the release says.

The crash partially closed both roads as crews worked the scene.

Authorities also thanked passing drivers who stopped to render aid.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Warrington police at 215-343-3311.

