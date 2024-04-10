Thieves Snatch 56 Cases Of Pork From Truck In Northeast Philly: Authorities

Fifty-six cases of pork were stolen from the back of a truck on the 2800 block of Charter Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, PPD said.

Two suspects fled onto Red Lion Road in a silver or bronze Lexus SUV, and were last seen on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon, they added.

It's at least the second case of cargo theft in Northeast Philadelphia in the last month.

