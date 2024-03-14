Thieves Rob Truck Full Of Seafood In Philadelphia: Authorities

The theft happened just after 2 a.m. on the 11600 block of Caroline Road in Northeast Philadelphia, PPD said.

The driver was shaken awake by the thieves removing items from the truck, authorities said. He told investigators the suspects loaded the seafood into two vehicles then fled the scene.

Some of the stolen cargo was recovered when one of the cars was found on the 2100 block of Butler Street, police said.

Four suspects are sought and Northeast Detectives are investigating, PPD added.

