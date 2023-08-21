A Few Clouds 73°

These High Schools Ranked Top 10 In The Philadelphia Area: Report

The grades are in and these Philadelphia area high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in the Philadelphia area” report:

  • No. 1 - Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, Philadelphia
  • No. 2 - Conestoga Senior High School, Tredyffrin-Easttown
  • No. 3 - Radnor Senior High School
  • No. 4 - The Charter School of Wilmington, DE
  • No. 5 - Downington STEM Academy
  • No. 6 - Lower Merion High School
  • No. 7 - Harriton Senior High School, Lower Merion
  • No. 8 - Newark Charter School, DE
  • No. 9 - Central High School, Philadelphia
  • No. 20 - Unionville High School, Unionville-Chadds Ford

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Central Bucks schools all scored lowest in diversity, while New Hope-Solebury earned a C+ in clubs and activities.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

