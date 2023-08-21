These High Schools Ranked Top 10 In The Philadelphia Area: Report

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in the Philadelphia area” report:

No. 1 - Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, Philadelphia

- Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, Philadelphia No. 2 - Conestoga Senior High School, Tredyffrin-Easttown

- Conestoga Senior High School, Tredyffrin-Easttown No. 3 - Radnor Senior High School

- Radnor Senior High School No. 4 - The Charter School of Wilmington, DE

- The Charter School of Wilmington, DE No. 5 - Downington STEM Academy

- Downington STEM Academy No. 6 - Lower Merion High School

- Lower Merion High School No. 7 - Harriton Senior High School, Lower Merion

- Harriton Senior High School, Lower Merion No. 8 - Newark Charter School, DE

- Newark Charter School, DE No. 9 - Central High School, Philadelphia

- Central High School, Philadelphia No. 20 - Unionville High School, Unionville-Chadds Ford

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Central Bucks schools all scored lowest in diversity, while New Hope-Solebury earned a C+ in clubs and activities.

