These High Schools Ranked Top 10 In The Philadelphia Area: Report

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in the Philadelphia area” report:
- No. 1 - Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, Philadelphia
- No. 2 - Conestoga Senior High School, Tredyffrin-Easttown
- No. 3 - Radnor Senior High School
- No. 4 - The Charter School of Wilmington, DE
- No. 5 - Downington STEM Academy
- No. 6 - Lower Merion High School
- No. 7 - Harriton Senior High School, Lower Merion
- No. 8 - Newark Charter School, DE
- No. 9 - Central High School, Philadelphia
- No. 20 - Unionville High School, Unionville-Chadds Ford
All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Central Bucks schools all scored lowest in diversity, while New Hope-Solebury earned a C+ in clubs and activities.
