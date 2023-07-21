Teen Carjacker Who Shot Good Samaritan ID'd: Philadelphia Police (Video)

It happened on the 1100 block of Porter Street in South Philly around 10:45 p.m. on July 12, police told Daily Voice previously.

The 50-year-old victim was shot once in the head and declared dead at the scene minutes later by first responders, while the suspects hauled off in a red Kia Soul and going east on Porter Street, authorities have said.

Now, investigators have named Rasheed Banks Jr. as a suspect in the killing. He is wanted on an arrest warrant and thought to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Two other suspects are also sought.

In new surveillance footage released by PPD, the suspects' red Kia Soul is seen pulling around a standing driver, circling the block, and then pulling up behind the driver again.

One of them exits the Kia and approaches the standing driver and appears to open the door of her car.

Another suspect exits the Kia and approaches the woman's car before there is some commotion and the victim runs into frame, apparently intervening.

One of the suspects appears to shoot the victim several times before the three hop back in the Kia and flee, nearly striking an oncoming car.

The Kia may have New Jersey plates, PPD said. Anyone who can locate banks or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the department's website.

